UNSC says “no” to Russia’s motion to hear “DPR representative” at meeting

The UN Security Council voted against the participation in its meeting of the so-called “representative of the DPR on human rights” Daria Morozova.

This was reported by Ukrinform’s own correspondent.

Four members of the Security Council voted to allow Morozova’s participation, while eight voted “against”, and three abstained.

The U.S. envoy to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, voted against the motion because the UNSC must not in any way legitimize the occupation of the Ukrainian territory.

Since this is a procedural matter, it was put to a vote (without using the right of veto). A decision of the Security Council on procedural issues is considered adopted if nine out of 15 members vote for it.

As Ukrinform was told in diplomatic circles, Russia tried to involve Morozova in the UNSC meeting in order to divert attention from the ICC arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

https://www.ukrinform.net/rubric-polytics/3683990-unsc-says-no-to-russias-motion-to-hear-dpr-representative-at-meeting.html

