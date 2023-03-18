Russians steal idea of Ukrainian postal stamp with Moskva flagship

Russia is most likely to be so impressed with the way Ukraine meme-ified its sinking of Russia’s Moskva flagship that they have plagiarized it in an attempt to draw up support at home.

The invaders completely stole the idea of the well-known sketch from Ukrainian artist Borys Hrokh that depicts a Ukrainian soldier in front of the Russian Black Sea flagship Moskva, uttering the now-iconic phrase “Russian warship, go f**k yourself.”

Unlike the Ukrainian version, the land in the image with a Russian soldier is “drenched in blood,” while the US MQ-9 Reaper drone – the same that fell into the Black Sea after colliding with a Russian jet – can be seen instead of the Moskva.

Apparently, Russian stamp makers believe that using two jets to take down an unarmed and unmanned drone is equivalent to sinking a Black Sea flagship, carrying hundreds of enemy soldiers and key military equipment – from land.

It is also conveniently forgotten why the phrase on the Ukrainian stamp became famous worldwide.

Recall that it was the response given by a Ukrainian border guard on Smiinyi (Snake, or Serpent) Island to the Moskva flagship crew who had demanded that Ukrainian defenders disarm and surrender.

The famous incident took place on the first day of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

There is no real history behind the phrase on the copycat Russian stamp.



So, if to borrow from a phrase known worldwide – Russian war stamp, go f**k yourself.

https://english.nv.ua/nation/russians-steal-idea-of-viral-ukrainian-postal-stamp-50311553.html

