Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin plans to recruit another 30,000 mercenaries into his Wagner Group by May . Prigogine stated this in a commentary distributed by his press service .

According to the leader of the Wagner Group, recruitment centers for mercenaries that he opened all over Russia gave “an unexpected result.” The oligarch claims that he manages to recruit 500-800 militants a day, and sometimes even more than 1,200 a day.

“By mid-May, we plan that the number of fighters in the units will increase by approximately 30,000,” he said.

Prigozhin also boasted that now he manages to recruit people with good physical fitness, although earlier there were certain problems with this.

After several months of hard fighting for Bakhmut and Soledar, Prigozhin’s private army suffered enormous losses and, according to some estimates, almost ceased to exist in its former form.

Against this background, Prigozhin opened dozens of recruiting centers throughout Russia – mainly based on sports clubs, which are also attended by children. Some recruitment centers are located directly on school premises.

Prigozhin is also looking for other options for finding cannon fodder. Recently, he managed to launch an advertisement for his group on the pornographic portal Porhhub . Visitors to the site from Russia can see such advertising.

