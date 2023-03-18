Over 100 invaders, enemy military equipment eliminated in Kherson region

18.03.2023 17:31

More than 100 Russian invaders, as well as enemy military equipment, were eliminated by a Ukrainian missile in temporarily occupied Novotroitske district, Kherson region.

Serhii Khlan, member of the Kherson Regional Council, said this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

“A cluster of Russians was struck in the area of occupied Novotroitske. The occupiers still considered it a safe territory and stationed their military unit at an agricultural enterprise. There were more than 100 rashists and equipment. There are now about a dozen left,” Khlan saidAccording to him, the explosion was so powerful that the enterprise was almost completely destroyed.

As reported by Ukrinform, servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine eliminated mortar units of Russia’s Wagner Group mercenaries in the Bakhmut direction.

