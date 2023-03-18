In the Moscow region of the Russian Federation, a powerful fire broke out on the territory of a chemical plant

Anastasia Gorbacheva21:12, 18.03.23

It is noted that there is a victim as a result of the incident.

A powerful fire broke out on Saturday, March 18, at a chemical plant in the city of Dolgoprudny in the Moscow region of the Russian Federation . As a result of the incident, one person was injured and received burns.

According to Mash Telegram channel, an oil tanker caught fire.

“The fire was assigned the third rank. The enterprise belongs to the association “Thin Organic Synthesis”. It produces antiseptics, honey solutions for blood analysis, cleaning substances and anti-rust additives. It is one of the oldest chemical plants in Russia,” the report says .

