“I’m not losing hope at all”: terrorist Girkin issued a new “summary” about Putin’s warrant

Veronika Prokhorenko21:50, 18.03.23

He stated that he had reconsidered his attitude to the situation under the pressure of the Russian mass media and deputies.

Russian terrorist Igor Girkin (Strelkov) updated his “resume” regarding the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of the leader of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, by the International Criminal Court in The Hague .

We will remind that the relevant “punishment” for Putin was announced on March 17 due to his possible involvement in the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia. As Girkin noted in his Telegram , on the second day he reconsidered his first reaction to this event under pressure from the Russian mass media.

At first, according to the terrorist, he had two impressions: “bad” – since Putin is, after all, the “only” Russian president in his role, and also offensive, because the ICC warrant is like spitting in “Russia’s face.”

“At the moment – there is nothing left of the second impression – in just a day loyal officials, deputies and journalist whores of all stripes managed to convince me that “the government is stronger than ever in its irresistible cretinism”, – said Girkin.

At the same time, the terrorist specified that he “does not lose hope at all” regarding the fact that “enlightenment” may occur in Russia.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...