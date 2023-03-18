GUR on a warrant for the arrest of Putin: the Kremlin is already looking for a successor to the dictator

Marta Gichko14:22, 18.03.23

Putin’s entourage is becoming more and more toxic, according to Ukrainian intelligence.

After the decision of the International Criminal Court on the arrest warrant for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin is looking for his successor.

As Andrey Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate, said on the air of the telethon, on March 17, Russian propagandists canceled the broadcasts of the show about discussing the decision of The Hague, because this would be too alarming a “call” for the Russians.

“Putin’s circle is narrowing, it is becoming more and more toxic both for the outside world and inside the country. In particular, there is more and more displeasure from what is happening in the Kremlin towers. An increasingly gloomy awareness of the prospects, namely the geopolitical catastrophe of the Putin regime. And yes, we are already talking It’s about finding Putin’s successor, and it’s not Putin who’s looking for him anymore,” Yusov said.

