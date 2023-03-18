From the LinkedIn page of We are Ukraine

On Mar. 16, 2022, Russia conducted an air strike on the Drama Theatre in Mariupol, Donetsk region.

At the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the theatre was a shelter for more than a thousand Mariupol residents, including women and children. People wrote “CHILDREN” on the ground in front of the building to protect themselves.

As a result of the Russian attack on the Mariupol Drama Theatre, approximately 300 people were estimated to have been killed. With one swift action, the Russian forces took hundreds of innocent civilian lives.

The world has no right to forget about this purposeful mass killing of Ukrainian civilians. Eternal memory to all those whose lives were taken by Russian terror!

mariupol #russiaisaterrorisstate #russianukrainianwar #russianwarcrimes #humanrights #people

Link to We are Ukraine website:

Like this: Like Loading...