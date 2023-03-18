Donald Trump: Forget Russia, our own politicians are a bigger threat

Former president demands ‘total cessation of hostilities’ in Ukraine and says ‘re-evaluating Nato’s purpose’ is a key re-election pledge
Donald Trump has said that America’s greatest threat is not Russia, but its own “USA-hating” congressmen and politicians.
The former president, who remains the favourite to clinch the Republican nomination in the race for the White House, said in a video on his Truth Social network that the war in Ukraine is a “proxy battle” and there are more pressing issues at home.
“The greatest threat to Western civilisation today is not Russia,” he said.
“It’s probably, more than anything else, ourselves and some of the horrible, USA-hating people that represent us.
“It’s the collapse of the nuclear family and fertility rates, like nobody can believe is happening.
“It’s the Marxists who would have us become a Godless nation worshipping at the altar of race, gender and environment.”
Doubling down on his scepticism of US foreign policy, Mr Trump said that he would begin “fundamentally re-evaluating Nato’s purpose and Nato’s mission” if elected in 2024.
Portraying US efforts to arm Ukraine as reckless, Mr Trump said that America has “never been closer to World War III than we are today under Joe Biden”.
“Every day this proxy battle in Ukraine continues, we risk global war. We must be absolutely clear that our objective is to immediately have a total cessation of hostilities.”
The message was criticised as “horrifying” and “pro-Putin”.
Olivia Troye, an ex-adviser to Mike Pence, the former vice president, said that it had “ongoing dangerous implications for our national security and the future of our country”.
“Republicans need to rebuke this. Full stop,” she added.
But the latest polling data shows that Mr Trump is still favoured by Republicans over any other potential or declared candidate for 2024, including Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida.
Quinnipiac University’s latest survey of Republican and Republican-leaning voters found Mr Trump would win 46 per cent of support in a hypothetical GOP primary field, with DeSantis receiving 32 per cent.
Mr Trump finished by saying that he is “the only one” capable of “evicting the sick and corrupt establishment” because he knows “exactly what has to be done”.
