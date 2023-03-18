Veronika Prokhorenko18:27, 18.03.23

He declared that the time had come to destroy tyranny in Washington.

Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev was marked by an inadequate response to the call for help from former US President Donald Trump and he himself called on the Americans to rush into battle.

As noted by the “minion” of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Europe wanted to arrest someone else’s president (on March 17, the International Court of The Hague issued an official arrest warrant for Putin ), and now the United States is going to crack down on their own. He wrote about this in Telegram .

“Assholes in Europe wanted to arrest someone else’s, and on March 21 they will arrest their own in America. Take back your country, Americans! Into battle! Destroy the tyranny of Washington! Send a corrupt clique of insane swine-killers – the father and son of the Bidens, to the stinking dustbin of history!” Medvedev said.

He also noted in a “postscript” that he made such a stormy statement at the request of Trump and even called him a “colonel.”

