He declared that the time had come to destroy tyranny in Washington.
Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev was marked by an inadequate response to the call for help from former US President Donald Trump and he himself called on the Americans to rush into battle.
As noted by the “minion” of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Europe wanted to arrest someone else’s president (on March 17, the International Court of The Hague issued an official arrest warrant for Putin ), and now the United States is going to crack down on their own. He wrote about this in Telegram .
“Assholes in Europe wanted to arrest someone else’s, and on March 21 they will arrest their own in America. Take back your country, Americans! Into battle! Destroy the tyranny of Washington! Send a corrupt clique of insane swine-killers – the father and son of the Bidens, to the stinking dustbin of history!” Medvedev said.
He also noted in a “postscript” that he made such a stormy statement at the request of Trump and even called him a “colonel.”
4 comments
Colonel Trump:…….I am not an American, so I refrain here from any comment.
Your entitled Sir Veth. I’m a proud Ukrainian American born in the United States and the son of Ukrainian patriots fighting in WW2 so
Let me say it. FUCK YOU TRUMP AND ANYONE WHO FOLLOWS YOU, you’re a disgrace to all the Americans who have died giving you the liberty you now have. I PRAY THE BIRD OF HAPPINESS SHITS ON YOUR HEAD.
russia: “We don’t interfere with the internal politics of foreign states.” Imagine the uproar coming out of the sheep, had Biden said that about russia.
I think that Trump’s biggest weakness is that he’s absolutely certain he can negotiate ANY deal with ANYONE, and that he would always get a favorable outcome for his side. I’ve seen him displaying behavior that seems consistent with a true American patriot, and celebrated American history. But I remember seeing him during his presidency, negotiating with kim jong un of north korea, and another similar interview with putin. Maybe in the failings of his ego, he thought he could get real cooperation from them, according to the textual details of their settled contracts, I don’t know.
He was also the first American president (as far as I know) who ever got all of the dominant countries of the Middle-East, with the notable exception of Iran, to agree for peace in his Abraham Accords. Sometimes though, it doesn’t work so well. Approaching putin and kim jong un for negotiating, was a huge mistake.