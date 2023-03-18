About 200 invaders decimated in Bakhmut sector today

18.03.2023

In Bakhmut sector, 193 Russian invaders have been decimated during the day, and another 199 have been injured.

“The enemy continues trying to capture this Ukrainian city, attacks in the area of the settlement. In particular, there were 16 firefights only near Bakhmut today. The enemy shelled the city and its surroundings 55 times. In total, 352 artillery strikes of various types were launched on Bakhmut sector from MLRS and tube artillery. Twenty-seven combat clashes happened on the entire front, four airstrikes were launched. 193 invaders were eliminated, 199 more received injuries of various degrees,” Serhiy Cherevaty, Spokesman for the Eastern Group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said during the national news telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

In addition, according to him, two Russian UAVs were shot down.

As reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 164,200 Russian aggressors, including 880 soldiers over the past day, since February 24, 2022.

