The United States sent a Global Hawk drone to the Black Sea

The United States of America sent the RQ-4 Global Hawk surveillance drone to the Black Sea.

According to Flightradar24, an RQ-4 Global Hawk with the call sign FORTE10 entered the waters of the Black Sea.

The RQ-4 took off from Naval Air Station Sigonella near the Italian city of Catania.

Presumably, the American military sent a new drone to the Black Sea region to inspect the crash site and monitor the actions of the Russian military, which began searching for the wreckage of the UAV.

Ned Price, Spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State, said the United States is seeing signs that Russian forces are trying to retrieve the wreckage of a crashed US drone from the bottom of the Black Sea.

RQ-4 Global Hawk conducts reconnaissance over the Black Sea on March 17, 2023

At the same time, according to him, it is likely that the drone broke into pieces when it hit the water, and these pieces probably sank at a depth of thousands of meters.

Speaking on CNN, Price said the US military “took steps to reduce the intelligence value” of the drone before it crashed.

The day before, the Armed Forces of Ukraine did not rule out the possibility that Russian forces could carry out underwater activities in the Black Sea related to the search for a downed US drone.

Previously, the White House suggested that the downed drone over the Black Sea might not be found due to the depth of the sea.

As previously reported, on March 14, the USA had to sink an MQ-9 Reaper drone after a collision with a Russian Su-27 fighter jet.

An attack by a Russian fighter jet on MQ-9 UAV of the US Air Force. March 14, 2023. Frame from the video of the US Air Force

On March 17, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu nominated the Su-27 fighter pilots involved in the downing of the MQ-9 Reaper over the Black Sea for an award.

According to the Russian version, the military prevented the UAV from violating the “borders of the area of the temporary regime of airspace use.”

