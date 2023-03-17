The Kremlin reacted to the order for Putin – hysteria continues in the Russian Federation

Evgenia Sokolenko19:25, 17.03.23

Russian officials have criticized the International Criminal Court for its decision.

Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov called the issuance of an arrest warrant for Russian leader Vladimir Putin unacceptable.

“The very posing of the question is unacceptable, we do not recognize the jurisdiction of this court, any of its decisions are void from the point of view of law,” he is quoted by the propaganda media of the Russian Federation.

Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev also managed to respond to the decision of the International Criminal Court on Twitter . His answer, as always, had little to do with diplomacy.

“The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin. No need to explain where to use this paper,” he wrote, attaching a toilet paper emoji at the end.

Children’s Ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova, who illegally adopted a boy from Mariupol, took the news of a warrant for her arrest as “praising her work.”

“What I want to say: firstly, it’s great that the international community has appreciated the work to help the children of our country, that we don’t leave them in the war zone, that we take them out, that we create good conditions for them, surround them with loving caring people There were sanctions of all countries, even Japan, against me, now there is an arrest warrant, I wonder what will happen next – well, we continue to work, “she said.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...