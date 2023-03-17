Russian Su-25 APU was shot down from the Polish air defense system “Perun” near Berestovoye in the Donetsk region

Inna Andalitskaya20:47, 17.03.23

The plane was shot down by an air defense unit of the 10th separate mountain assault brigade “Edelweiss”.

Ukrainian defenders shot down a Russian Su-25 aircraft from a Polish portable air defense system “Perun” near the village of Berestovo, Bakhmut district, Donetsk region.

This is stated in the message of the 10th separate mountain assault brigade “Edelweiss” on the Facebook page .

“The Russian Su-25 aircraft was shot down by an air defense unit of the 10th Edelweiss Special Guards Brigade over the village of Berestovo from the Polish Piorun MANPADS (Perun). The range is 2-3 km,” the military noted.

They expressed gratitude to their Polish friends for their help.

