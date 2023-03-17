Prosecutor General Kostin explains consequences of ICC’s arrest warrant for Putin

17.03.2023 19:25

As the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, any trips outside Russia will be risky for the Russian dictator due to the possibility of being extradited to the ICC.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin at a press conference, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Kostin, immediately as arrest warrants are issued, measures are taken to search for and detain suspects. For this purpose, the ICC appeals to the countries that are parties to the Rome Statute, requesting that they detain and extradite the individual to the ICC. Additionally, the ICC may use the capabilities of Interpol.

Kostin noted that Putin, who is suspected of the unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children, as the head of the terrorist state, will be afraid of travelling outside Russia until the moment he is arrested.

“This [decision of the ICC – Ed.] means that any politician who considers themselves civilized and who looks to the future should think twice before dealing with the Russian leader or his henchmen, let alone shake hands or sit down at the negotiating table. This is a clear signal to the whole world that the Russian regime is criminal, and the criminals must be stopped, isolated and brought to justice,” Kostin stressed.

Kostin expressed confidence that today’s decision of the ICC is only a prologue to holding fully accountable Putin, his henchmen and all those involved in committing war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, and the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

(C)UKRINFORM 2023

Like this: Like Loading...