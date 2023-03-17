Militant Pushilin received a Brazilian passport and bought a villa in this country – media

Anastasia Gorbacheva17:43, 17.03.23

It is noted that the purchased property has an area of ​​550 square meters.

The leader of the terrorists of the so-called “DPR” Denis Pushilin has a Brazilian passport. The militant bought property in this country.

Blogger Denis Kazansky published a document according to which Pushilin purchased a 550-square-meter villa in Brazil. Documents for real estate are issued on the Brazilian passport of the militant.

The date on the document is November 5, 2022. At the same time, Brazilian citizen Denis Vladimirovich Pushilin is indicated as a buyer.

At the same time, if you pay attention to the transliteration of the patronymic “Volodimirovich”, then we can assume that Pushilin received the Brazilian passport by presenting Ukrainian documents.

The leader of the “DPR” Denis Pushilin – latest news

At the end of the summer of 2022, Pushilin suddenly disappeared . An adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petr Andryushchenko, said that the militant did not attend a “concert on the bones” in the city.

On September 12, 2022, the leader of the terrorists showed up in Donetsk. Then it was assumed that he disappeared to rest.

In December 2022, a video appeared on the Web in which Pushilin danced on the balcony of a hotel in one of the warmest countries to a patriotic Ukrainian song. At this time, fierce battles were going on at the front.

