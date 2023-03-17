In Rostov-on-Don, where the FSB premises were burning, a new fire broke out. Video

17.03.2023

For the second time in a day, a large-scale fire has been recorded in the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don. This time, the fire engulfed an unknown building on the Left Bank of the Don.

This is reported by the Russian media. There are no official comments from the authorities yet (to watch the video, scroll the news to the end).

“Again, news about the fire, but about something else. Readers see a glow on the Left Bank of the Don. View from the Krasny Aksai residential complex. There is no official information yet,” the message says.

It is important to note that the city of Rostov-on-Don is located at a distance of only 60 km from the border with Ukraine.

As OBOZREVATEL reported, earlier in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation an oil pipeline broke out on the territory of an oil refinery. The cause of the fire was called a violation of the technological process.

