Veronika Prokhorenko20:40, 17.03.23

He said that the West is going to do away with the Russian leader, following the example of the story of Gaddafi and Milosevic.

Russian terrorist Igor Girkin (Strelkov) supported the hysteria of Russian officials and propagandists about the issuance of an arrest warrant for Russian leader Vladimir Putin by the International Criminal Court of The Hague.

In his Telegram, Girkin marked himself with an apocalyptic forecast for the Russian authorities, saying that the West decided to create a legal basis for the victorious results of the war in Ukraine by issuing a warrant to Putin.

“Putin has been predictably ‘identified as the next Milosevics’ (Gaddafi, Saddams, etc.) and they are preparing to deal with him just like with all the previous ones,” he said.

Girkin also claims that if the West had the slightest doubt about the victory of Ukraine, it would refrain from such decisions.

“If the recent ‘dear and respected partners’ (the ‘skid leaders’) had not been so sure, they would have refrained from such impudent actions,” the terrorist stated.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...