Explosion reported near Russian military base in Crimea

17.03.2023

An explosion rang out outside the village of Perevalne, Simferopol district, in temporarily occupied Crimea, where the Coastal Defense Brigade of the Russian Black Sea Fleet is stationed.

That’s according to the Telegram channel Crimean Wind, Ukrinform reports.

“Our subscriber reports about an explosion in Perevalne. The 126th Separate Guards Coastal Defense Brigade of the Black Sea Fleet is stationed there,” the post said.

On March 7, an explosion rang out near the Belbek air base near Sevastopol.

