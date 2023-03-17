“DNR” acknowledged that in February Russia did not provide 35-40% of the promised funding for the “republic’s budget”

Print

The occupation authorities of the “DNR” admitted that in February, Russia did not provide about 45-40% of the promised money to the “republic’s budget”. This was stated in a press release from the fake “Ministry of Finance”.

It was noted that “the income part of the budget of the DNR for January was fulfilled by almost 113%”. However, in February, the “republic’s budget” received only 59.9% of the planned revenues.

As previously reported, the occupation authorities of the “DNR” stated that the income part of the “budget” for 2023 would be 196 billion rubles. At the same time, 87% of the “income” (171 billion rubles) of the occupied part of the Donetsk oblast are so-called “donations from the federal budget of Russia”.

