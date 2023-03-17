Disturbing News From The US

One of the channels I follow on Youtube had his account cancelled by Patreon where he covers the russian invasion. He never shows any violence on his youtube channel, but saves the gory bits to show to his Patreon subscribers. Now it seems that Patreon is siding with the scum, and blocking anyone critical of russia, even though this guy tries to stay impartial.
After a little digging around, it appears this Patreon is nothing but a company run by russian sympathisers.
“During the 2022 Russian war in Ukraine, Patreon maintained their business in Russia despite international pressure on western companies operating in Russia to cease.
At the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Patreon closed the largest Ukrainian account run by Comeback Alive fund (savelife.in.ua), which raised money for helping volunteers and veteran divisions, on the grounds that the raised money was explicitly used to purchase weapons. Patreon uploaded a blog post on the first day of the invasion explaining its reasoning and listing links to other Ukrainian charities. “
Fucking scum. It’s not just big tech that likes to help putler. One of the world’s most respected fmcg companies; P&G, is STILL investing in new plant in putlerstan and employing thousands. No one should buy their products. Unilever aren’t much better. They own Ben & Jerry’s, who retain the right to promote their offensive millionaire hippy bullshit. These fucks are worse than Sanders/AOC. A tweet from them in early Feb 2022:
“You cannot simultaneously prevent and prepare for war.
We call on President Biden to de-escalate tensions and work for peace rather than prepare for war.
Sending thousands more US troops to Europe in response to Russia’s threats against Ukraine only fans the flame of war.”