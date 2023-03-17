Danilov: after Putin’s arrest warrant, Xi Jinping’s visit to the Kremlin will not be an easy task

Irina Pogorelaya21:33, 17.03.23

Danilov also called Putin a serial killer.

After the decision of the court in The Hague to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin, the visit of Chinese leader Xi Jinping to Moscow will be a difficult task for Chinese diplomats.

This opinion was expressed by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Alexei Danilov on the air of the telethon. “Regarding the announced visit of the PRC leader to Moscow: I think that it will be a rather difficult situation for China. A difficult situation is (to meet – ed.) with a person whom the International Criminal Court (ICC) suspects of a crime against Ukrainian children,” he explained his Danilov’s point of view.

He noted that although China is not a party to the Rome Statute of the ICC, this meeting will still be a difficult task for China.

In addition, the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council called Putin a maniac because of the systematic murder of Ukrainians. “By order of Putin, 500 children were physically killed on the territory of Ukraine, who did not take part in military operations, are not related to the absurdity that was invented in the Russian Federation. Putin is a serial killer, he is a maniac. Why a maniac? A maniac is a murderer who repeatedly kills and enjoys it,” Danilov said.

Recall that Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia for talks with Putin is scheduled for March 20-22.

Arrest warrants for Putin

On March 17, the International Criminal Court in The Hague issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin over charges of deporting Ukrainian children to Russia. He can be arrested on the territory of countries that have ratified the Rome Charter.

Press Secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov called the issuance of a warrant for the arrest of Putin unacceptable .

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also reacted to this decision. He called it historical and promising.

