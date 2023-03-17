Arrest warrant for Putin: the first reaction of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Evgenia Sokolenko18:27, 17.03.23

Russia declares that it is not a party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on the decision of the international court in The Hague to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and children’s rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova.

As she wrote on Telegram , Russia does not cooperate with this court and its decisions do not matter to the Russian Federation.

“Decisions of the International Criminal Court have no meaning for our country, including from a legal point of view. Russia is not a party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and does not bear obligations under it. Russia does not cooperate with this body, and possible “recipes” on arrest emanating from the International Court of Justice will be legally null and void for us,” the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry wrote.

Arrest warrant for Putin

Today, March 17, the International Criminal Court of The Hague issued international warrants for the arrest of Putin, as well as Lvova-Belova.

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak commented on the arrest warrants for Putin and Russian children’s rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova.

“They are suspected of illegal forced transfer of Ukrainian children. This means that they can be arrested on the territory of countries that have ratified the Rome Charter,” he said.

