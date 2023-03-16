US believes Russia found several small pieces of downed drone

Oleg Davygora21:46, 16.03.23

The Biden administration downplayed the drone’s wreckage or the possibility of extracting any sensitive information from its remains.

The U.S. believes that Russia found some wreckage of a downed U.S. reconnaissance drone in the Black Sea .

A U.S. official familiar with the matter told CNN that he described the wreckage as pieces of fiberglass or small parts from an MQ-9 Reaper drone.

Russia has reached the spot where a US reconnaissance drone crashed in the Black Sea, about 70 to 80 miles southwest of Crimea.

“We have made it impossible for them to collect anything of intelligence value from the remains of this drone, whatever remains are on the surface of the water,” said John Kirby, National Security Council strategic communications coordinator.

Following a collision between a U.S. drone and Russian fighter jets early Tuesday morning, U.S. officials took steps to erase the drone’s sensitive software before it crashed into the Black Sea, U.S. officials said.

“All that’s left… floating is likely to be flight control surfaces and things like that. There’s probably no real intrinsic value for them in terms of reengineering or anything like that,” Kirby said.

Downing of an American drone over the Black Sea

On March 14, it became known that an American MQ-9 Reaper drone was shot down by a Russian Su-27 fighter .

The U.S. has speculated that the drone that a Russian fighter jet shot down over the Black Sea will never be recovered . They said that the incident with the US drone shot down by the Russian Federation was “investigated.”

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said that Washington will continue to fly where international law allows.

From the video released by the US Department of Defense, filmed by an MQ-9 Reaper UAV shot down over the Black Sea, it can be concluded that the main Russian naval base in the occupied Crimea was in its field of view .

