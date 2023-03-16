In the building of the FSB in Rostov, a warehouse with ammunition detonated: smoke throughout the city (photo, video)

Yana Stavskaya12:25, 16.03.23

Next to the ammunition burning fuel in the tanks.

A fire broke out on the territory of the FSB headquarters in Rostov-on-Don . Local media write about the detonation of an ammunition depot.

Eyewitnesses claim that an explosion was heard in the building before the smoke.

As a source told Telegram 112 , the fire started in a warehouse on the territory of the border control.

The publication “161.ru” , citing a source in law enforcement agencies, reports that the cause of the fire was the detonation of ammunition stored in the building.

Other media write that the fire was caused by a short circuit, and fuel, lubricants, paints and varnishes are stored on the second floor of the warehouse. The SHOT propaganda dump claims , citing sources, that firefighters have even been given body armor.

“The building is brick, completely on fire. Fuel in tanks is burning next to the ammunition,” added a source of “161.ru” in law enforcement agencies.

In Rostov-on-Don, there was a fire on the territory of the FSB border department

The fire was assigned the second rank of complexity. The flames completely engulfed the two-story warehouse with an area of ​​880 square meters.

Employees of the border control from neighboring buildings were evacuated, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation is building up a group of firefighters.

A 36-year-old man was injured in the building of the FSB border service. Doctors diagnosed him with severe burns, a fracture and a closed craniocerebral injury. The victim was urgently hospitalized.

(C)UNIAN 2023

