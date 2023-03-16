In the building of the FSB in Rostov, a warehouse with ammunition detonated: smoke throughout the city (photo, video)

Yana Stavskaya12:25, 16.03.23
Next to the ammunition burning fuel in the tanks.
A fire broke out on the territory of the FSB headquarters in Rostov-on-Don . Local media write about the detonation of an ammunition depot.
Eyewitnesses claim that an explosion was heard in the building before the smoke.
As a source told Telegram 112 , the fire started in a warehouse on the territory of the border control.
The publication “161.ru” , citing a source in law enforcement agencies, reports that the cause of the fire was the detonation of ammunition stored in the building.
Other media write that the fire was caused by a short circuit, and fuel, lubricants, paints and varnishes are stored on the second floor of the warehouse. The SHOT propaganda dump claims , citing sources, that firefighters have even been given body armor.
“The building is brick, completely on fire. Fuel in tanks is burning next to the ammunition,” added a source of “161.ru” in law enforcement agencies.
The fire was assigned the second rank of complexity. The flames completely engulfed the two-story warehouse with an area of 880 square meters.
Employees of the border control from neighboring buildings were evacuated, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation is building up a group of firefighters.
A 36-year-old man was injured in the building of the FSB border service. Doctors diagnosed him with severe burns, a fracture and a closed craniocerebral injury. The victim was urgently hospitalized.
