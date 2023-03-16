From the FB page of Roman Sheremeta

Mar 16

The international criminal court will be formally issuing two arrest warrants linked to the russian war crimes and kidnapping of Ukrainian children. These are the first two cases that will set a precedent for thousands more to come. All russian war criminals will be hunted and will be held accountable.

P.S. on the photo are Ukrianian children kidnapped by russians and used for russian propoganda.

Reference: https://amp-theguardian-com.cdn.ampproject.org/c/s/amp.theguardian.com/law/2023/mar/13/icc-to-issue-first-arrest-warrants-linked-to-russias-invasion-of-ukraine

Like this: Like Loading...