The Leipzig/Halle airport was the second home for the legendary aircraft.

The world’s largest Ukrainian transport aircraft “Mriya” , which the Russian invaders destroyed at the Gostomel airport at the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, were supposed to be taken out of the country. The legendary plane was supposed to fly to the German airport “Leipzig/Halle”.

According to Bild , Mriya was supposed to be taken to Germany ahead of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

“In the evening before the start of the war, the crew and pilots boarded a fully fueled cargo plane, but, according to Captain Dmitry Antonov, they were not allowed to take off at the direction of senior management,” the article says.

It is noted that in order to save the legendary Mriya, the Leipzig / Halle airport prepared everything a month before the start of a full-scale war. A parking space for the aircraft has been provided since January 26, 2022.

Airport spokesman Uwe Schuhart confirmed in a commentary to the publication that the transfer of An-225 and An-124 aircraft to Germany was scheduled for February 25.

“This was confirmed on February 21. There were discussions about this weeks earlier,” he explained.

The airport “Leipzig/Halle” was the second home for the Ukrainian “Mriya”. Since 2008, the world’s largest aircraft has landed there 32 times.

