Yana Stavskaya10:58, 16.03.23

The military of the Russian Federation is re-equipping commercial drones.

A modernized Chinese drone has been shot down in eastern Ukraine , CNN reports , citing Ukrainian military officials.

Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine led the journalists to the site of the fall of an enemy UAV, which, according to them, was shot down by an AK-47 assault rifle.

It turns out that the Russians used the Mugin-5 drone, manufactured in eastern China in Xiamen, in the war zone.

Online, these drones are also referred to as “Alibaba drones” because they are available for sale on Alibaba and Taobao websites for up to $15,000.

Mugin Limited confirmed to CNN that it was their drone, calling the incident “highly unfortunate”.

This is the latest example of upgrading and arming a civilian drone since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which indicates a rapidly changing pattern of warfare, the article notes

In February , the Spiegel newspaper wrote that China intends to transfer to Russia its ZT-180 kamikaze attack drones capable of carrying a warhead weighing from 35 to 50 kg.

Such talks signal a change in China’s supposedly “neutral” position on the war in Ukraine, which the Chinese Communists still call a “conflict.” The United States warned Beijing about the consequences of such a decision.

In addition, the Russian Federation continues to cooperate with the sanctioned Iranian regime , including in the development of nuclear weapons.

