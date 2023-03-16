Austin indirectly responds to Trump’s likely rival, who questioned aid to Ukraine

15 MARCH 2023
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin commented on Wednesday on the statement of potential Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, who does not consider aid to Ukraine to be a vital American interest.
Source: European Pravda correspondent, citing Austin following the results of the meeting of the Contact Group on Defence of Ukraine
Quote: “As for the importance of Ukraine, first of all, there has been bipartisan support for security assistance to Ukraine, and I hope that it will continue to be provided in the future. We have heard this from top leaders on both sides of the Atlantic, and I hope that we will continue to provide this support,” he explained.
Details: The US Defence Secretary continued that Ukraine is important “not only for Ukraine or for the United States, but also for the whole world”.
“It’s about an international order based on rules. It’s about the ability of one country to wake up one day and change the borders of its neighbour and annex its sovereign territory, and as we can see, countries around the world don’t think that’s a good idea,” Austin said.
Background: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is one of the possible US Republican presidential candidates, has said that protecting Ukraine from the Russian invasion is not a vital US interest.
Though DeSantis acknowledged that “peace should be the objective”, he warned that sending in troops or advanced weapons like F-16 fighter jets and long-range missiles “would risk explicitly drawing the United States into the conflict and drawing us closer to a hot war between the world’s two largest nuclear powers”.
In response, the Foreign Ministry invited the US politician to Ukraine “to get a deeper understanding of Russia’s full-scale invasion and the threats it poses to US interests”.
Ron DeSantis has privately announced his intention to run for president of the United States, which could make him a real competitor to the current favourite of the party, Donald Trump.
One thing is clear; as much as we ranted about Biden and Austin, at least they’re sticking with Ukraine. Another thing is also clear, DeSantis is either a cowardly pussy, or a bought and paid for mafia asset. We can’t use either type of jerk in the WH.
If the Biden administration believes in its cause, it’s high time to assure a quick victory by handing over jets and long-range missiles and Abrams tanks that are now sitting in depots collecting rust and dust.
What are the reasons why a politician, media figure, businessperson or celebrity might want to support putler and thereby become an accessory to genocide?
1/ putler and his murder gang are known to buy influence; eg: Schroeder, Farage, the Pauls, Alex Jones, David Icke etc. That list will likely also include the Trump family, since DT Jnr proudly boasted of the $billions of Russian money invested in the family business. As the Russian govt, siloviki, oligarchs, mafia etc function as one multi-headed hydra, it’s not possible to do any form of legitimate business with Russia.
2/ putler has kompromat.
3/ the above categories of people simply like putler and his ideology and detest the west; eg socialist millionaires like Waters and nazi lovers like Orban.
4/ a politician who has determined that backing putler is a smart career move. DiSantis kept his trap shut about putler while he formulated his plans. It looks as if he’s decided to back putler as a way to cull support from putler-lovers contained within Trump’s voter base. The latter are a huge number; many millions. Their views can be seen every day in the comments pages of Trumputler media outlets such as Breitbart, Gateway Pundit, infowars, Buchanan.org, Daily Stormer, Carlson, Savage Nation, Zero Hedge, Right View etc.