Assad announced the recognition of the occupied territories of Ukraine by “Russia”: he was talking nonsense about Lenin

Yana Stavskaya07:56, 16.03.23

The Assad regime is dependent on Putin’s support.

Syria recognizes Russia’s “new borders” with the occupied parts of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, Bashar al-Assad said in an interview with Kremlin propagandists.

“Of course. I say that these are Russian territories, and even if the war had not happened, these are historically Russian territories,” Assad said.

According to him, Syria’s “clear and decisive” position is based primarily on “historical facts.” Then Assad began to echo Putin that the Ukrainian territories were “transferred to Ukraine” by Lenin.

Advertisement: 0:04

“They (these territories) were transferred to Ukraine, perhaps about 100 years ago, I think during the time of (Vladimir) Lenin. They are inhabited by Russian citizens, and the facts on the ground indicate that this is Russian land. We are convinced this position,” Assad said.

On the evening of March 14, Assad arrived in Moscow for talks with Putin, Russian media reported. The parties will discuss “topical issues” of cooperation in the political, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres.

In addition, Assad hopes for “a comprehensive settlement of the situation in and around Syria.”

This visit of the Syrian president will be the first since the beginning of a full-scale war in Ukraine, and after major earthquakes in Syria.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...