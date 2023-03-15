Two more bridges destroyed by Russian occupiers restored in Mykolaiv region

Inna Andalitskaya19:25, 15.03.23

We are talking about bridges across the Ingul River in the Resurrection Community and across the Ingulets River in the Snigirev Community.

Two more restored bridges , destroyed by Russian occupiers , were opened in the Nikolaev region today .

The head of the Nikolaev regional military administration Vitaly Kim announced this in Telegram .

“Today, two more bridges were opened in the Nikolaev region, which were destroyed by Russian occupiers. One bridge across the Ingul River in the Resurrection Community and the other across the Ingulets River in the Snigirev Community,” he noted.

According to Kim, the restoration of both bridges was made possible with the assistance of the UNITED24 fundraising platform.

“I note that the bridge in the Snigirevskaya community was built by servicemen of the 36th road-recovery Konotop regiment of the State Special Transport Service, who have already restored 28 such facilities. And in the Voskresenskaya community – the 18th separate bridge battalion of the first separate brigade named after Prince Lev of the State special transport service,” the head of the Nikolaev OVA added.

In turn, the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov noted that the bridge across the Ingulets River in the Bashtansky district of the Mykolaiv region is already the eighth bridge that was restored at the expense of UNITED24 donors, and the fifth in the de-occupied territory of the Mykolaiv region.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...