Turkey may abandon the Russian S-400 air defense system

Alexander Topchy04:11, 15.03.23

Ankara is working on building its own Siper missile defense system.

Turkey may no longer need Russia’s S-400 surface-to-air missile systems to defend its territory as its own armaments are increasingly taking on that role.

This was stated by the head of the Turkish defense company Aselsan Haluk Gorgun, writes Bloomberg . According to him, Turkey is working on creating its own Siper missile defense system, which, during tests, hit targets at a distance of 100 kilometers.

“We are making air defense systems. We don’t need either S-300s or S-400s. We are eliminating the need for them. This is our duty,” Gorgun said.

Aselsan is involved in most of Turkey’s defense industry’s ambitious projects, which range from drones to fighter jets to warships. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is aiming for an increasingly assertive foreign policy backed by domestic military might.

