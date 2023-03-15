Russia decided to replenish the army with hundreds of thousands of contract soldiers: the media revealed the plans of the Russian Federation

Ekaterina Prisyazhnyuk08:41, 15.03.23

The Russian Defense Ministry has already sent orders to the regions regarding the signing of contracts, the journalists found out.

In the Russian Federation, a new recruitment of contract soldiers will start on April 1 .

The Russian Defense Ministry plans to replenish the country’s armed forces with 400,000 contract soldiers, Radio Liberty writes , citing information from regional media. According to journalists, the Russian Ministry of Defense has already sent orders to the regions, which say how many people need to sign contracts.

Journalists noted that the main part of the work will be carried out by employees of the military registration and enlistment offices, but the responsibility for the implementation of the plan will fall on the shoulders of the governors.

“…According to the plans of the Ministry of Defense, in the Chelyabinsk and Sverdlovsk regions, 10 thousand people should enter the professional service, in the Perm Territory – 9 thousand,” the material says.

