“Questions the legitimacy of the entire system”: Dmitry Kuleba calls for expulsion of the Russian Federation from the UN Security Council

The head of the Foreign Ministry notes that the simple change of the sign “Soviet Union” to the sign “Russian Federation” was the biggest diplomatic fraud of the 20th century.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba once again calls on the international community to deprive the Russian Federation of its seat as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. As noted on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine , this is stated in the author’s column by Dmitry Kuleba for The Hill.

The head of the Foreign Ministry stressed that the Russian Federation is committing mass atrocities in Ukraine, demonstrating cruelty and disregard for humanity due to the fact that it was allowed to believe in its own absolute impunity.

“It all started in December 1991, when Russia’s representatives illegally usurped the USSR’s seat in the UN Security Council. Not a single legal procedure defined by the UN Charter was observed,” Kuleba said.

In this regard, the minister said that the simple change of the sign “Soviet Union” to the sign “Russian Federation” was the biggest diplomatic fraud of the 20th century.

“In February, I noted at a meeting of the UN Security Council that Russia has turned the seat of a permanent member of the UN Security Council into its throne of impunity. Today we are dealing with the consequences of breaking the rules 32 years ago,” Kuleba added.

The minister also stressed that today Russia is neither a judge nor a solution for world problems.

“The Russian war should not only end in a crushing defeat for Putin. Its consequence should be a fundamental rethinking of the global security system and the reform of international institutions that are designed to maintain and restore peace,” the minister added.

“Russia has never legally acquired the status of a permanent member of the UN Security Council and must be expelled from this respected body. Otherwise, the criminal in the judge’s chair will continue to question the legitimacy of the entire UN system,” Kuleba said.

Kyiv is trying to urge the world to exclude Russia from the UN Security Council: what is known

As UNIAN reported at the end of last year, Ukraine initiated the process of excluding the Russian Federation from the UN Security Council and the organization as a whole.

The Estonian Foreign Ministry said that Ukraine’s initiative did not find support among the majority of UN states. They do not share Kyiv’s approach to this issue.

On January 4, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that some capitals were surprised to learn that Russia had illegally occupied the seat of a permanent member of the Security Council. The Foreign Minister said that now some countries support Ukraine’s initiative to deprive the Russian Federation of its place as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, while others are studying this issue.

