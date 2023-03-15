From the LinkedIn page of Andrew Pryimachenko

Mar 15

Ukraine had a very limited number of weapons at the start of the war, and here is one of the main reasons why. From 2000 till the start of the Russian invasion in 2014, Ukraine had eight defense ministers. During those 14 years, corrupted government officials continued the gradual destruction of the country’s military strength. Russia most likely encouraged this by buying military equipment or supporting its destruction through financial manipulation. When we summarize the official records of decommissioned fighter jets (see pic), tanks, and artillery, the numbers are simply shocking.

From 2000 to 2014, Ukraine decommissioned 746 fighter jets, 3,561 main battle tanks, and 1,807 artillery pieces. Nobody knows where all these weapons went, and nobody cared about repairing or storing them. It was easier to sell them, to take them apart, or simply to sell them to the scrap metal yard.

Today, Ukraine is struggling and begging its allies to provide 300 tanks and 50 jets. If we had half of what we threw away, Ukraine would have been at the Russian border at the end of 2022.

