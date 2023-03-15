scradge1

From the FB site; українські націоналісти

🥰 Beauty and courage: 23-Year-old hospítalʹêrku named Ukrainian Lara Croft

https://news.obozrevatel.com/ukr/show/people/snajperka-zsu-pidkorila-merezhu-23-richnu-vijskovu-nazvali-ukrainskoyu-laroyu-kroft-foto.htm

Photo from Instagram: @naemnicaoligarha

And another, unnamed beauty:

💙💛 Ukraine

  1. Referring to the last pic, Olena Klim writes: “Образ цієї жінки може служити символом гордості і незламності української жінки.”
    “The image of this woman can serve as a symbol of pride and invincibility of the Ukrainian woman.”

  2. It’s so sad that such beauty must see the necessity to take up arms to defend her country. I respect and greatly honor such courage, but this regardless of looks and if woman or man.

    • She’s a medic. But she has to be able to handle a weapon of course. And in some ways her job is even more dangerous, since nazi savages have no respect for medics. Or any other human with a heartbeat.
      The unspeakably evil motherfuckers shot at female medics in the Donbas long before putler’s full scale holocaust was unleashed.

