From the FB site; українські націоналісти

🥰 Beauty and courage: 23-Year-old hospítalʹêrku named Ukrainian Lara Croft
And another, unnamed beauty:
Referring to the last pic, Olena Klim writes: “Образ цієї жінки може служити символом гордості і незламності української жінки.”
“The image of this woman can serve as a symbol of pride and invincibility of the Ukrainian woman.”
It’s so sad that such beauty must see the necessity to take up arms to defend her country. I respect and greatly honor such courage, but this regardless of looks and if woman or man.
She’s a medic. But she has to be able to handle a weapon of course. And in some ways her job is even more dangerous, since nazi savages have no respect for medics. Or any other human with a heartbeat.
The unspeakably evil motherfuckers shot at female medics in the Donbas long before putler’s full scale holocaust was unleashed.