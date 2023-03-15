From the FB page of Roman Sheremeta

Mar 14

I have lost respect for Catholic Pope Francis a long time ago. Since the beginning of the russian invasion of Ukraine, Pope’s behavior has been despicable and even immoral.

First, Pope has asked a russian and a Ukrainian woman to carry the cross together. Sure, what’s the difference between the evil and the good?

Then, he prayed to God: “Bring enemies to a handshake so that they can taste mutual forgiveness.” Equating the aggressor and the victim is a sign of moral bankruptcy.

Then, he called the death of a russian propagandist Dugina on the territory of Russia, to which Ukraine had nothing to do, an “innocent” victim of the war.

After that, came his famous: “I have great respect for the Russian people, for Russian humanism.” He should visit Bucha, Irpin and other Ukrainian cities to see russian humanism.

And now, according to Pope: “The third world war is going on in Ukraine, in which several empires are fighting.” He clarified that: “there are imperial interests, not only of the Russian Empire but also of other empires.”

For me, as a Christian, the position and the statements of Pope Francis are despicable and morally bankrupt. I would recommend Pope to read the Bible once in a while, because it says: “Woe to those who call evil good and good evil.” (Isaiah 5:20, NIV).

