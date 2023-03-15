Denmark establishes $1B fund to aid Ukraine

15.03.2023 12:17

Denmark’s government announced on Wednesday it will establish a fund of 7 billion Danish crowns ($1.01 billion) for military, civilian and business aid to Ukraine this year.

“This is largely a reflection of the wishes Ukraine has, which in addition to the military and the humanitarian aid are now also about reconstruction,” Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen told journalists.

It is noted that the fund, which was agreed with a broad majority of parties in parliament, will direct 5.4 billion crowns towards military aid, 1.2 billion towards civilian aid and 0.4 billion towards efforts by Danish companies to rebuild Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported, in late 2022, Denmark’s government and parliamentary parties agreed to allocate another 300 million Danish kroner (almost $43 million) for the purchase of weapons and equipment for Ukraine. In addition, on February 13, 2023, Denmark transferred all its CAESAR self- howitzers to Ukraine.

