Da Vinci bride gave Zelensky the battle chevron of the fallen Hero (photo)

But the beloved warrior received a state award from the hands of the president.

Beloved of the Hero of Ukraine Dmitry Kotsyubail ” Da Vinci ” – Alina Mikhailova handed over to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky the personal combat chevron of the fallen soldier.

According to a separate mechanized battalion “Da Vinci Wolves”, commanded by Kotsyubaylo, Mikhailova, who is the head of the ULF medical service, received the Order of Bogdan Khmelnytsky III degree from the president on the occasion of the Ukrainian Volunteer Day.

“Receiving the Order of Bogdan Khmelnytsky III degree from the President, the head of our medical service” ULF “Alina Mikhailova gave the President of Ukraine the personal combat chevron of our commander Dmitry” Da Vinci “Kotsyubayl,” the battalion said in a statement.

“Da Vinci”: what is known about the life and death of the legendary commander

Hero of Ukraine, commander of the “Da Vinci Wolves” Dmitry Kotsyubaylo died on March 7 in a battle near Bakhmut. He died in a combat position, remaining during the shelling along with his fighters.

Dmitry Kotsyubaylo is the first volunteer to receive the title of Hero of Ukraine during his lifetime .

They said goodbye to Da Vinci on March 10. A memorial service for the deceased Ukrainian soldier was held in St. Michael’s Cathedral. Subsequently, they said goodbye to the hero on Independence Square. Thousands of Ukrainians came to pay tribute to the warrior. Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin also came to say goodbye to the legendary Da Vinci.

