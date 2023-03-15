Council of Europe’s Anti-money Laundering Programme Headed by Son of Russian Intelligence General — Media

Father of 39-year-old Russian Igor Nebivaev, the executive director of the Council of Europe’s anti-money laundering programme Moneyval, is believed to be a general in Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service.

Nebivaev’s name is listed on the official website of Moneyval. However, it has been no information on his family ties. According to Bild, 68-year-old Vladimir Nebivaev serves in Moscow and is a general of the Foreign Intelligence Service.

The Foreign Intelligence Service is believed to be responsible for, among other things, the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the UK in 2018. Ukraine expelled several Russian diplomats undercover, including Nebivaev, following these events.

In addition, Nebivaev’s father and son are still registered in the same apartment in Moscow. Igor Nebivaev did not respond to Bild’s request for comment.

Igor Nebivaev is known to have graduated from Moscow State University. According to Bild, the leadership of the Council of Europe programme gives him “an idea of the measures taken by the member states against money laundering – however, Russian money laundering is ubiquitous in Europe.”

The Council of Europe expelled Russia from its membership in March 2022 in response to the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. At the same time, out of 120 Russians who worked in the Council of Europe, about 90 have kept their jobs, primarily those with dual citizenship.

Bild’s interlocutors at the Council of Europe claim there are dedicated and loyal employees among the Russians, but doubts about them remain.

“Of course, now there is a question of trust in these people. These people now have access to confidential data and can also participate in the development of guidelines and thus influence them,” the publication quoted one of them.

As reported, the Secretary General of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Roberto Montella, told the head of the Latvian delegation, Rihards Kols, that his words about the interpreter Daria Boyarskaya from Russia – allegedly compared to the spy Anna Chapman – could be considered defamation and subject to prosecution.

