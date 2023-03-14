U.S. not against other countries sending fighters jets to Ukraine – Kirby

14.03.2023 22:42

It is a sovereign decision by any country to provide fighter jets to Ukraine, and the United States is not against such initiatives.

National Security Council communications coordinator John Kirby said this during an online briefing on Tuesday, March 14, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

When asked to comment on Poland’s intentions to transfer MiG-29s to Ukraine, Kirby said these were sovereign decisions that countries should make.

He said the U.S. was not pressuring or persuading anyone when it comes to providing Ukraine with military aid. Instead, according to him, coordination is taking place at the international level, including in the format of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

Kirby said that if another nation wants to send fighter jets to Ukraine, the U.S. would definitely support this.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday that Warsaw could send MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine within the next four to six weeks.

Earlier, Polish President Andrzej Duda said Poland was ready to transfer MiG-29s to Ukraine, which the Ukrainian military can immediately use in combat operations.

