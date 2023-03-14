Tribunal to prosecute Russian Federation: Ukraine expects UN General Assembly to consider resolution in April

PHOTO

Ukraine seeks to include the phrase “international mechanism to condemn the crime of aggression” in the draft resolution of the UN General Assembly on accountability for war crimes in Ukraine and support for the special tribunal to prosecute Russia, and expects the document to be adopted in April.

“We have a desire to somewhat strengthen this resolution, the draft we have. For example, we insist that the phrase ‘international mechanism to condemn the crime of aggression’ should appear there. This is important because it underlines that it will be not a hybrid tribunal, but the tribunal we want to create. The relevant efforts are being made, and this resolution is expected to be voted on in April, if everything goes well,” Oleg Havrysh, chief consultant of the office of the head of the President’s Office, said during the press conference “International Military Tribunal: What has changed in a year?” at Ukrinform news agency.

In turn, Anton Korynevych, Ambassador-at-Large at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, noted that the issue of the draft resolution on accountability for the most serious international crimes committed in Ukraine, which should also include provisions supporting the establishment of the tribunal, is currently being worked out, Ukraine is in constant consultation with international partners

As reported, Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba said that 32 countries already joined the coalition to create a special tribunal to prosecute Russia for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

In September 2022, President Volodymyr Zelensky formed a working group headed by Andriy Yermak to study the issue of creating a special tribunal to prosecute the leadership of the Russian Federation for committing the crime of aggression against Ukraine. The creation of such a tribunal was supported by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, the European Parliament, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, and individual states.

