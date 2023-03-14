The Netherlands will supply Ukraine with two minesweepers of the Alkmaar type

Two minesweepers, which will be able to mine the Black Sea, will hand over the Netherlands to the Naval Forces of Ukraine.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of this country, Kaisa Ollongren, at a press conference following a visit to Odessa.

She noted that minesweepers will be able to come to us only after the war, when Turkey opens the Black Sea straits.

“We are starting to train Ukrainian crews for minesweepers of the Alkmaar type . These ships will be ready for transfer by 2025. We will also provide other capabilities, such as bridges, crossings and radar systems. We continue our unwavering support for Ukraine,” the minister stressed.

In turn, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov noted that Western countries have formed several so-called coalitions for the supply of weapons to Ukraine. Along with the artillery and tank, a naval coalition has already been created, which includes Great Britain, the Netherlands and Belgium.

“The Navy already has two former British minesweepers, which cannot yet come to us. The Netherlands will also give us two ships, and soon our sailors will begin training there,” Reznikov said.

According to Kaisa Ollongren, the provision of an aviation platform to Ukraine was also discussed today, but a decision on this issue has not yet been made. The Ukrainian minister stressed that we need aviation for a successful offensive.

During the war, the Netherlands provided Ukraine with self-propelled howitzers, air defense systems, and also trained our military personnel.

Photo by Sergey Smolentsev

DEATH TO THE RUSSIAN OCCUPANTS!

(C)DUMSKAYA.NET 2023

Like this: Like Loading...