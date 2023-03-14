Shoigu denied the destruction of the US MQ-9 Reaper drone over the Black Sea

Katerina Schwartz21:50, 14.03.23

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said that the UAV “collided with the water surface.”

The Russian Defense Ministry claims that their Su-27 fighter did not shoot down the American reconnaissance UAV MQ-9 Reaper.

They said that the drone “as a result of sharp maneuvering went into an uncontrolled flight with a loss of altitude and collided with the water surface” of the Black Sea.

“Russian fighters did not use airborne weapons, they did not come into contact with the unmanned aerial vehicle and safely returned to their base airfield,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

They also said that the US UAV flew “with transponders turned off, violating the boundaries of the area of ​​​​the temporary regime for the use of airspace, established for the purposes of a special military operation, brought to all users of international airspace and published in accordance with international standards.”

