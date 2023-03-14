Russians in the South are fleeing to Crimea: reports from the front by Roman

March 14, 2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Not only the Ukrainians are expecting a counteroffensive of the Armed Forces, the Russians are also preparing for it. In particular, in the South, the occupiers are already packing their bags for Crimea.

Military expert, reserve colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, pilot-instructor Roman Svitan told about this in the daily briefing of the front on Channel 24. In general, on the entire front line, the Ukrainian military has one important task.

The Russians need a water pipeline to Donetsk

Svitan noted that the Russians are trying to break through to Liman. The enemy’s task is to push the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the Siverskyi Donets River. In this way, the Russians want to hang over Slovyansk from the northeast. This is the task of the movement of the Russian group from Kreminnaya.

In Raihorodka, a water pipeline begins, which takes water from Siverskyi Donets and supplies it to Donetsk. The aqueduct from Raigorodka goes to Chasiv Yar, from Chasovoy Yar through Kurdyumivka to Horlivka, and further to Donetsk, it raises water by several hundred meters, the

military expert noted.

Russians need a water supply in Raigorodka





He added that without this water, Donbas dries up, industry is at a standstill. Because of this, there are constant problems with water in Donetsk. In addition, the same water then goes from Donetsk to Mariupol.

The situation near Bakhmut

According to the reserve colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, although the Russians have approached the route that supplies the group in Bakhmut to a distance of up to 500 meters, it has not yet been shot through with small arms, and the enemy’s artillery is quite inaccurate. In addition, a tank battalion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has already advanced there and may have already solved this problem.

“Infantry is mainly moving, that is, it is not equipment, not artillery. The infantry breaks through, then they are cut off, pushed back. Such movement in this area continues constantly. Tanks very easily disassemble the infantry, not with direct fire, but with a canopy, without coming close, with 7-8 kilometers,” the pilot-instructor emphasized.

The Russians approached the road to Bakhmut, but the tanks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are already working there

As he noted, south of Bakhmut, in particular, our attack aircraft are constantly operating. In general, it is not for nothing that the generals of the Armed Forces are in this region. Coordination of all troops and work, as on the training ground, continues. In essence, this is preparation for a counterattack.

The occupiers in the South are fleeing to the Crimea

The military expert continued that in the South of the Dnipro there is a militia, and therefore it can be forced. This is understood not only by the Armed Forces, but also by the Russians, which is why they are starting to flee towards Crimea little by little. In particular, from Novaya Kakhovka to Armyansk is only 70 kilometers, and the movement in this direction will actually cut off the groups of Russians further west, and they will remain there.

One tank crossing, which can be completed in a few days, will leave the Russians there forever. They understand this very well, so they predict such actions and begin to carry out evacuation. They are doing it right, because when the troops leave, there will not be civilians there,

– emphasized the reserve colonel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russians from the "triangle" are fleeing to Crimea

He also advised Ukrainians who are in those occupied territories to either leave or prepare for the fact that the front will pass through them.

News from the front: the latest events

Law enforcement officers found a suspicious 42-year-old man in Kupyansk-Vuzlovy, Kharkiv Region . He turned out to be an occupier from the 27th motorized rifle brigade of Russia.

In the Luhansk region, heavy battles continue for every piece of Ukrainian land. It became known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine managed to de-occupy the village of Novoselivske.

Spring has come, and therefore the Ukrainian counteroffensive is not far off. It is not long before it, and it will be extremely difficult for the Russians to defend themselves against the Armed Forces.









