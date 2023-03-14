“Red line” crossed: Russia’s losses in Ukraine have seriously increased

Inna Andalitskaya, Ekaterina Prisyazhnyuk08:22, 14.03.23

Another 10 enemy tanks were destroyed on Ukrainian soil, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted.

Losses of Russians in Ukraine over the past day, March 13, increased by more than 700 invaders and crossed a new “red line”.

Now the total Russian losses are more than 160 thousand people, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said . “The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 22 to March 14, 23 were approximately: personnel – about 160,540 (+740 over the past day) people liquidated,” the message says.

Also, Russian tanks were destroyed – 3484 (+10) units, armored combat vehicles – 6789 (+15) units, artillery systems – 2519 (+16) units, MLRS – 495 (+2) units, air defense systems – 260 (+1) units, UAVs of the operational-tactical level – 2120 (+11), vehicles and tankers – 5367 (+13), units, special equipment – 256 (+5) units.

In addition, as of March 14, 304 enemy aircraft, 289 helicopters, and 18 ships/boats have been destroyed.

