Putin refused full mobilization: Shoigu mentioned the timing of the end of the war – ISW

Yana Stavskaya 14.03.23

The Kremlin does not expect the war in Ukraine to last longer than the next three years.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has refused full mobilization , as evidenced by a bill submitted to the Duma to raise the draft age.

The Shoigu project provides for an immediate increase in the maximum age of conscription from 27 to 30 years, as well as an increase in the minimum age for conscription from 18 to 21 years with an annual increase of one year from 2024 to 2026.

“The immediate increase in the maximum age in the bill is likely intended to widen the age range for conscription to meet some of the immediate needs of the Russian military in Ukraine, and then subsequently reduce the general conscription requirements for Russian society in subsequent years,” the statement reads . Institute for the Study of War (ISW) report

The gradual increase in the draft age means that the three-year groups of potential Russian conscripts will, in fact, receive deferrals of three, two and one years each, while the year-long draft groups of 2023 will continue to fight at attrition in Ukraine.

Analysts say the Kremlin may be trying to shield a new generation of Russians from the demographic and social impacts of the war of attrition in Ukraine by distributing those impacts among a generational group of Russians.

The schedule for reducing the draft age may also indicate that the Kremlin does not expect the war in Ukraine to last longer than the next three years. This proposed expansion of the age range for conscription is yet another additional force-building measure well below full mobilization, and indicates that the Kremlin remains highly opposed to the prospect of full mobilization.

