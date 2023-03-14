Putin issued a new portion of nonsense and told how the West “led him by the nose”

Anastasia Gorbacheva22:11, 14.03.23

The President of the Russian Federation said that problems began in the world after the collapse of the USSR.

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin visited an aircraft factory in Ulan-Ude. He once again spoke about the evil West, which deceived him, because of which the war against Ukraine allegedly began.

“The problem of Crimea arose and we could not but support the Crimeans. Then the problem of Donbass arose. For eight years we tried to persuade our so-called partners to peacefully solve the problem of Donbass. Now it turns out that they simply led us by the nose, deceived us, they didn’t talk about it publicly embarrassed to speak,” RIA-Novosti quoted the Russian propaganda media as saying.

In addition, Putin said that the problems in the world began after the collapse of the USSR, and the West all the time tried to rock the situation in the Russian Federation and created a fifth column, sent “terrorists”.

Also, the Russian dictator again stated that the West had long and deliberately fueled nationalism in Ukraine, and Moscow had relied on those Ukrainians who considered themselves part of the “Russian world” all this time.

Putin’s visit to Buryatia – what is known

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, March 14, went on a working visit to Buryatia. During the trip, he planned to hold a meeting on the development of Russian Far Eastern cities.

In this regard, the Russian dictator visited an aircraft factory in Ulan-Ude, where he distinguished himself with a strange joke , inviting the workers to “grunt.”

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...