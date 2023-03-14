Most Ukrainians support liberation of Crimea by military means

14.03.2023 04:05

As many as 64% of Ukrainians believe that Ukraine should try to retake all of its territory, including Crimea, even if there is a risk of less support from the West and a protracted war.

That’s according to a nationwide survey conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) between February 22 and March 6, Ukrinform reports.

KIIS recalled that according to the Institute’s latest data, the absolute majority of Ukrainians – 87% – are against any territorial concessions, whereas 9% are ready for them. However, this question was asked in general about “territorial concessions,” without specifying the territories and possible “compromise” proposals.

According to KIIS, British scientist Timothy Garton Ash proposed to ask questions about the possible liberation of Crimea by military means.

According to the survey, respondents were offered two scenarios. One of them included support from the West in liberating and reliably protecting all territories, including the Donbas, but excluding Crimea. The second scenario involved attempts to liberate Crimea by military means, but with the understanding that the West could reduce its aid to Ukraine and the war could drag on.

“In this approach, room for finding ‘compromises’ really expands and more people are ready to accept this format of actions. However, the majority of respondents – 64% – believe that Ukraine should try to liberate the entire territory, including Crimea, even if there is a risk of a decrease in support from the West and a risk of a longer war,” KIIS said.

The Institute added that 24% of respondents are more inclined to the option that in exchange for the liberation and protection of all territories, including the Donbas (but without Crimea), Ukraine may refrain from military operations on the peninsula.

