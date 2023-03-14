Gang-rape and genital electrocution: The harrowing war crimes in Ukraine under investigation

Warning : this article and the video embedded within it, are horribly distressing.

Using rape as a weapon of war is common, but it typically remains undisclosed and hidden under layers of stigma and fear

GLOBAL HEALTH SECURITY REPORTER and PHOTOGRAPHER, IN KYIV 14 March 2023

One month into living under Russian occupation in northern Ukraine last March, Marina cycled cautiously through her village. She was five doors from her elderly parents’ blue garden gate when three soldiers ordered her to stop. Grabbing her hair, they dragged Marina into a neighbour’s empty house.

“They forced me to strip naked,” the 47-year-old said, picking at the skin around her fingernails. “I asked them not to touch me, but they said: ‘Your Ukrainian soldiers are killing us’.”

Marina paused, wiped her tears and tried to steady her shaking hands. “They were shooting their guns inches away from my head so I couldn’t move or run,” she said. “Then they started raping me.”

Weeks after a Ukrainian town is liberated, its civilians are visited by sexual violence prosecutors and asked an indirect question: “Did the Russians behave?”

Marina was dragged into a neighbour’s empty house and raped CREDIT: Simon Townsley/The Telegraph

The answers have been harrowing; men’s genitals have been electrocuted, women forced to parade naked, and children as young as four orally raped.

The use of rape in war has existed for as long as there has been conflict. It’s used to terrorise and degrade a community, and has been committed in 17 ongoing conflicts around the world. Yet although it is deemed a war crime under international law, it mostly remains undisclosed and hidden under layers of stigma and fear.

Iryna Didenko, lead prosecutor of the new unit documenting evidence of war crimesCREDIT: Simon Townsley/The Telegraph

Now, Ukraine has become the first country to begin documenting the mounting evidence while its troops battle on.

“We have seen forced nudity, rapes, sexual torture, children forced to watch rapes,” said Iryna Didenko, the lead prosecutor of the new unit, speaking in a heavily-guarded government building lined with sandbags in Kyiv. “Women have been told by Russians: ‘Say hello to your husband for me’ while being raped.”

Cases have been reported in all regions occupied by Russia over the past year; Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kharkiv, Donetsk and Kherson, she said. Officially, 171 victims have agreed to start legal proceedings, though investigators believe the number is “much, much higher”. The victims are aged four to 82, and include 39 men, and 13 children.

Inside the prosecutor’s war room

This week Ukraine accused two more Russian soldiers of sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl and gang raping her mother at gunpoint in front of her father. One of the soldiers told the four-year-old girl he “will make her a woman” before she was abused.

The prosecutors – along with investigators and military analysts – spend months on each case, attempting to identify perpetrators from scant information, perhaps just a first name and physical description.

“The soldiers try to hide their information,” said Ms Didenko. “But we ask people to describe their features, their accents, their uniforms.”

Their insignia is cross-checked with military intelligence on which units and soldiers have occupied the region. In a few cases, vital DNA has been stored by the victims; bedsheets, a razor, a strand of hair.

In one instance a perpetrator was identified by a large bear tattoo on his chest, and in another, the offender used social media on the victim’s phone, who later saved his data.

Prosecutors have even gathered evidence overheard on a hacked communication line, in which a commander brazenly discussed his troops committing sexual violence. One source said there could be more of such evidence to come, with rumours that some Russian communications are being conducted over radio allowing investigators to tune into their frequency.

Investigators then build up a picture of the occupation by interviewing local witnesses. While they might not have been present for the attacks, they may have seen the victim fleeing from a building.

Open-source intelligence, which involves piecing together fragments of information found online and from satellite imagery, is also conducted. Footage, on the other hand, is rarely available – CCTV is usually destroyed by the occupiers.

A Banksy mural at a severely damaged town near KyivCREDIT: Simon Townsley/The Telegraph

Tracking sexual violence perpetrators is challenging enough in peacetime, but when they are a member of an opposing army, and access to records, names and battle plans are limited, it becomes infinitely more difficult.

“The other challenge is the absolute fluidity of the army, you are searching from people all over, and some will have died,” said Ben Brzezicki, a British lawyer working with the UK’s Attorney General’s office, which is supporting the investigations.

Under such circumstances, only seven men have been formally identified, and just one case closed, with the perpetrator found guilty in absentia. While suspects are unlikely to be surrendered by Moscow, the prosecution means he will not be able to leave Russia again; extradition treaties require third countries to hand over any person convicted of a war crime.

“If the victim gets a verdict from a national judge, they get some satisfaction. The accused won’t be able to leave the territory of Russia. It will be in a database,” she said.

Fears mount of Russian reprisals

“But at the moment, a lot of victims are not willing to come forward.”

Living amongst blackened buildings and walls pockmarked by bullet holes, many survivors cannot escape memories of their occupation and remain terrified of speaking out. They fear the judgement of their neighbours, or that the Russians will return and punish them.

Many survivors cannot escape memories of their occupation and remain terrified of speaking outCREDIT: Simon Townsley

Marina is one of those averse to reporting her crime to the police. “It feels scary to talk to the police. I can talk with you, it’s easier. But with men, I’m not able to trust them. I don’t see any sense,” she said.

Ukrainians have long been wary of law enforcement, with allegations of corruption rife in the years before war, and a system seen to blame the victim.

Andri Niebitov, the police chief of the Kyiv region, told The Telegraph: “During the evacuation people told us about rapes by soldiers, but now they’ve left the country. We started an investigation but people don’t want to talk about it.”

In Bucha, where alleged atrocities against civilians sparked global outrage after liberation, Serhiy, a pastor of the Vifaniia Church, described how this anxiety is mounting.

The freshly exhumed remains of three hastily buried men lie in body bags on the edge of the small cemetery near Kyiv CREDIT: Simon Townsley/The Telegraph

“More and more people now are coming to the church, asking what should we do – stay or go. They are scared. Thirty to forty people a week are asking me this,” he said.

Jaime Nadal, UNFPA representative, said that 0f the 24 women who initially reported rapes in Bucha in the days after liberation “none of them filed a case. They were reluctant to do so”.

Nadia Titenko, a village councillor in northern Ukraine who also lived under occupation, echoed his sentiment.

Anna Mykytenko, a Ukrainian lawyer working with the sexual violence mobile justice teamCREDIT: Simon Townsley/The Telegraph

“People are afraid of [Russia’s return]. Four of our men were forced to strip naked. The soldiers put plastic bags over their heads and tied their hands behind them,” Mrs Titenko said. “One day they were drunk and asking for girls. They wanted to rape one of the women. The trauma is very scary.”

Many of the victims do not want their families to know what has happened, while some fear stigmatisation and judgement from their neighbours.

‘Look what your mother’s doing’

“They are afraid of their neighbours and gossip,” said Anna Orel, who works at the Andreev Foundation which supports survivors of wartime sexual violence. “The husbands don’t want people to know about what happened to his wife, it’s his tragedy that he couldn’t protect her.

The trauma, meanwhile, remains raw and debilitating.

Natalyia Potseluyeva, a psychologist working in the Kyiv oblast region with 17 sexual violence victims – one of whom is five – described how her patients battle with sleep, flashbacks, panic attacks and struggle to connect with their own bodies. Rape trauma affects mental, physical and intimate health and can be a life sentence.

“I work with a mother and 13-year-old daughter who were raped by three soldiers, and a five-year-old who was raped in front of her father. They held a machine gun to the head of a 20-year-old man while he was on his knees, then they raped his fiance and his mother,” Ms Potseluyeva said. “The families all live in one village. These soldiers have not been identified.”

“The soldiers were drunk and they were smiling. One said to the man whose mother was raped: ‘Look what your mother’s doing’,” she added.

Natalyia Potseluyeva, a psychologist working with 17 sexual violence victims CREDIT: Simon Townsley/The Telegraph

Dozens of civilians have also reported sexual abuse within Russian detention centres, set up to torture, humiliate and repress. Anna Mykytenko, a Ukrainian lawyer, described rape as one of the centres’ key “features”.

“It’s not only women. In Kherson, in the torture centre, a 24-year-old man was beaten, tortured and raped. The men are raped by other men and objects; sticks, clubs, truncheons. According to his words, it was the FSB [Russia’s notorious secret police],” psychologist Ms Potseluyeva said, raising her voice as an air raid siren and child wailed close by.

“An elderly man wasn’t able to live through these tortures, and cut his own neck.”

The similarities between reports from different regions have convinced prosecutors that these are not isolated cases, and that sexual violence has been systematically orchestrated as part of a plan of repression.

“There is a pattern. In the first two days the [occupiers] establish places to live, count the people and take phones. On the third day, they rape,” said Ms Didenko. “We have evidence of commanders ordering rape.”

“We’re looking at the perpetrators higher up the military chain of command. The challenge is collecting the evidence which establishes the links between the crimes on the ground and their involvement,” said Wayne Jordash, KC, a British lawyer supporting the prosecutor general.

“Take the Commander of the 64 Brigade in Bucha – it is unlikely he ordered troops to rape women. But he was giving orders which were leading to criminal conduct. He was aware but did nothing to stop it. We’re looking at the orders to continue behaving as they have been behaving – which is leading directly to crime. There lies the criminal intent.”

He said he had seen signs of acquiescence by commanders among 30 cases he had reviewed.

Prosecutors say patterns of sexual violence is clearer still in detention facilities.

Bakal Mikhail, 33, at the spot where his brother was gunned down CREDIT: Simon Townsley

The Telegraph also spoke to a 56-year-old man who was detained in Kherson for eight days in November. “While they were beating me, one of them beat me in my genitals, I said you can kill me but I said you’re not allowed to beat my genitals – I am a man,” recounted Vadym, a civilian and car mechanic.

His voice struggled to contain his anger and his breath deepened. “They pulled my clothes down. They electrocuted my balls. I became unconscious and urinated. They did it to humiliate me and show me that I am a worm, nothing,” he said.

In another case, eight Russian soldiers raped and assaulted a man who was stopped at a checkpoint, Ms Didenko said.

“There have been patterns. Women have been forced to have sex at checkpoints, for them to be allowed to cross, sometimes in front of their children,” said Mr Nadal. “Some have been asked to strip naked, with soldiers taking pictures of them.”

Russian officials have consistently denied accusations of human rights abuses, despite evidence collected by Ukrainian and international investigators.

Homes destroyed by the fighting CREDIT: Simon Townsley/The Telegraph

But Ms Didenko said that reports of sexual violence continue to surface still, some from the past few weeks.

‘Let England know what happened here’

“Last week we talked to a sexual violence victim in a territory that was still occupied in January. They went house to house torturing people. It is still happening. We can only imagine what has happened in Donetsk after all these years,” Ms Didenko said. “Today we have identified one more. There will be others.”

Yet resources are stretched, with more than 70,000 war crimes open in Ukraine. Officially, 276 alleged perpetrators of war crimes have been identified, and 97 are in court. There have been 26 convictions, the majority of trials in absentia.

On Monday, the international criminal court announced it would formally open two war crimes cases and issue arrest warrants for several Russians deemed responsible for the mass abduction of Ukrainian children and the targeting of Ukrainian civilian infrastructure.

“This is the first time people have been prosecuted for war crimes during a war. First, that leads to accountability, secondly, Ukrainians think that in real-time it will have an effect on the behaviour of Russian soldiers,” said Britain’s Attorney General, Victoria Prentis KC, speaking in Borodyanka.

At the time of her visit, and indicative of the scale of atrocities Mrs Prentis describes, Ukrainian authorities exhumed another communal grave in the Kyiv region. The unmarked grave contained the remains of three men, who appeared to be dressed in civilian clothing. A snow globe, comb and a green pencil were found in their pockets.

Speaking about civilian deaths, Bakal Mikhail described how his brother – an unarmed civilian – was shot dead by Russian troops last March.

UK Attorney General Victoria Prentis visits Borodyanka CREDIT: Simon Townsley/The Telegraph

“We heard the machine gun and we started to run home, to get in the basement. My brother didn’t make it. After an hour I found him lying on the street dead. His skin was white and his eyes were open,” Mr Mikhail, aged 33, said.

“I wanted to take him and bury him. But the soldiers turned the machine gun on us and said ‘leave him or we will also kill you’. His body was lying like this for two days,” he added, standing over the spot where his body lay, the fence beside it riddled with bullet holes.

But it remains unclear how successful the investigations will be, and importantly, if prosecutions will deter further acts of sexual violence in the conflict.

Back in her village, Marina looks frayed as the bitter evening draws in. She stands looking at the destruction of apartment buildings around her. Kitchen cabinets and bookshelves hang out of buildings where entire blocks were blown off during shelling. Roses and candles lay on the ground for families wiped out in the fighting.

“I am weak now. Time is not healing me,” Marina said. “But facts are facts. Let England know what happened here.”

*Marina’s name has been changed and she consented to the photos taken

